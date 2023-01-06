Most desirable villages in the Derbyshire Dales and Peak District - according to a leading estate agent

Derbyshire Dales and Peak District villages have always been among the most desirable places to make your home.

The area has places of outstanding natural beauty – and having the likes of Chatsworth as your neighbours doesn’t hurt either.

One of the unexpected side effects of the global pandemic was to send many city dwellers running to the countryside for more space and a better standard of living – which has just made living in the Peaks and Dales, even more attractive.

We spoke to Carl Bridge, managing director of Derbyshire’s Bricks + Mortar estate agents, for his expert view on which are the area’s property hotspots and most desirable villages to live in – as well as how much it will cost you to move there.

1. Ashover This picture-postcard village of Ashover lies conveniently between Matlock and Chesterfield and boasts a lovely primary school, great pub and farm shop and houses are snapped up here very quickly. The average home now costs £420,400 – up 21% in the past 12 months.

2. Wirksworth A thriving arts scene, complemented by independent retailers and the fantastic Feather Star pub/Umami restaurant has attracted an influx of new residents in recent years. As a result, house prices increased 25% last year to an average of £302,681.

3. Monyash Tucked away off the A515 and close to Bakewell, Monyash has countryside walks aplenty on the doorstep as well as the ever-popular Old Smithy Tearooms and Bull's Head pub next door. The low level of house sales actually saw a small decrease in house sale values last year to an average of £423,750.

4. Matlock Latest figures show the town centre is benefitting from a surge in footfall (with an increase of 32% it saw one of the biggest uplifts for an inland town in the country) - and creating a buzz that's attracting new retailers and residents. Prices rose 14% to an average of £317,923 in the past year.