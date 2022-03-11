More then 100 mice rescued from Derbyshire home after 'breeding got out of control'

Some of the 86 rodents were pregnant and went on to have babies a few days later - so the total soared to more than 100!

The mice were distributed to RSPCA centres and branches up and down the country.

Nine months on, the charity’s Gonsal Farm Animal Centre in Dorrington, near Shrewsbury is still looking for new owners for eight of its 17-strong intake.

Three of the mice rescued from a Derbyshire house that are looking for new owners.

Ryan Traynor, from the centre, said: “These adorable mice are all wonderful characters and are looking for a fresh start with a new family. They can be a little timid at first, so they are going to need gentle handling. They could live with sensible children of eight years and above, provided they are supervised.”