More strange activity in the skies of Huthwaite as another resident reports 'UFO'

Joe Shelton claimed that he saw a ‘fast, bright light’ shoot across the sky from his back garden on March 21 this year.

The Elmhurst Drive resident said: “I was just in the back garden having a fag with my neighbour and this light just suddenly flew over us.

“It was really bright and really fast – definitely too fast to be a plane, I tell you that.

Joe zoomed in on his image to reveal a very strange, unidentifiable object.

“I tried to do a video but it was too fast, so you can only see it for a second.

“I managed to get a photo and when you zoom in it looks like something very strange.”

Joe said he has been left confused by the experience, as he struggles to come up with a plausible explanation for what he saw.

“I’d say it was about a mile up high and we only saw it once, it just shot across the sky,” he said.

Joe also captured this snapshot as the strange, bright light zoomed across the sky.

“It wasn’t a shooting star because I’ve seen them before and they burn out. This one didn’t, it was just weird.

“I tried to call my wife out quickly so she could see it but it was gone too fast.”

Joe managed to capture photo and video footage of the UFO and invites others to look closely to help identify the object.

He added that it wasn’t the only time he’d witnessed unusual things in the skies above the village.

“About a week later, I saw loads of lights that looked like they were falling downwards,” he said.

“So that was completely different. But I know there were supposed to be satellites around, so it could have been those, I’m not sure.”