More parking spaces for Staveley in 'terrific' regeneration boost for town

The project will see the number of parking places increase opposite the Chantry Road Playing fields, providing better visibility of the site from the road, improved lighting and easier access to the cemetery and nearby Trans Pennine Trail.

Terry Damms, chairman of Staveley Miners’ Welfare Football Club (MWFC), said it was more ‘terrific news for the local community’ following the £25.2m secured for regeneration through the Towns Fund.

"There has been and is so much energy and commitment going into the Town Deal from all sides and we wish to thank the Town Deal representatives, Chesterfield Borough Council and their planning department who have guided and assisted us during these very difficult times through the pandemic,” Terry said.

“To see Staveley MWFC being awarded the first of the Town Deal funding and leading from the front is rather unique and sets the scene for the remaining £25.2m projects with their sponsors knowing that they can work towards the reality of seeing their own projects come to life with funding.”

Currently there are just 30 parking spaces available at the site, but once complete this will increase to 84, including several disabled bays.

Preparatory works are planned to start in the next month and completed in 2022 ready for work to begin on the improved parking facilities.

The application also includes plans to create a new pedestrian crossing which will make it safer to cross the road to access the playing fields, cemetery and Trans Pennine Trail.

Trees next to the road will be removed to increase visibility in the car park which should limit anti-social behaviour.

The works are being funded through the Staveley Town Deal.

Ivan Fomin, chair of the Staveley Town Deal Board, said: “To go from discussing these projects at board meetings to delivering them so quickly is a testament to the hard work of all involved.