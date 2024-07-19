More homes evacuated and rest centre set up in Chesterfield after “suspicious items” discovered

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A further 32 properties are being evacuated in connection with a house search on Kingsley Avenue in Chesterfield.

The search was conducted following an assault that took place on Derby Road at around 12.25am on Friday 19 July. A number of suspicious items were found which resulted in the cordon being put in place for the safety of people in the immediate area and three properties were evacuated.

A man remains in custody in connection with the assault.

Kingsley Avenue is closed from the junction with Church Street South to the junction with Burns Road.

A rest centre at Queen’s Park Leisure Centre has been set up for those evacuated and residents will be informed by officers as and when they can return to their properties.

At this time there is no indication as to how long the evacuation and cordon will be in place.

Police said they will provide an update as soon as further information is available.