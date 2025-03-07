More adorable photos of Derbyshire children dressed as their favourite literary characters for World Book Day 2025

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:55 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 13:01 BST
World Book Day may be over for another year but we can’t stop looking at the fantastic costumes that were on display across Derbyshire.

Take a look at The Grinch, Gangsta Granny and even Taylor Swift in this second collection of photos from the annual event.

World Book Day took place yesterday (March 6) and acted to celebrate the importance of reading and how it can change people’s lives.

Ella and Evie 6 as the Mad Hatter and White Rabbit.

1. Alice in Wonderland

Ella and Evie 6 as the Mad Hatter and White Rabbit. Photo: Laura Jane

Ellia 7 as Gangsta Granny ❤️

2. Gangsta Granny

Ellia 7 as Gangsta Granny ❤️ Photo: Jodie Shanice

Billie-Rae, age 6 as Matilda and Esmae age 2 as Anna from Frozen.

3. Dressed to impress

Billie-Rae, age 6 as Matilda and Esmae age 2 as Anna from Frozen. Photo: Jade Louise Wilson

Maddie and Esther as the Greedy Bee and a Little Unicorn!

4. Cute characters

Maddie and Esther as the Greedy Bee and a Little Unicorn! Photo: Briony Mellor

