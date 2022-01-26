When we asked owners to post photos of their pets and tell us why they’re the best, touching stories flooded our Facebook site.

Pets are part of the family – cheering us up when we’re sick or unhappy and making us laugh with their antics.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 4:22 pm

They offer comfort and love in return for food, warmth, cuddles and games.

When we asked owners to post photos of their pets and tell us why they’re the best, touching stories flooded our Facebook site.

One pet helped its owner through chemotherapy and radiotherapy, another was training to be a diabetic alert dog for a girl and a third helped comfort a disabled boy during tough times.

1. Comforting chums

LiseLotte Wilkins comments: "My babies; my best friends, my angels; my everything. Especially my big boy on the right; he is my world and I honestly don’t think I would be on this earth without the love and support he has provided me with in dark times."

Photo: LiseLotte Wilkins

2. Watch dog

Lisa Hargreaves writes: "Dottie retired greyhound, best neighbourhood watch ever."

Photo: Lisa Hargreaves

3. Finders keepers!

Lesley Marples writes: "This is Lola as she gets everything for me even if I don't need then so she gets treats."

Photo: Lesley Marples

4. Cuddly pup

Lauren Connor writes: "Lilo - best friend to our daughter and gives the loveliest cuddles."

Photo: Lauren Connor

