Model Katie Price's Chesterfield builder boyfriend almost misses holiday with her after forgetting passport

Former page 3 model Katie Price's new boyfriend - who comes from Chesterfield - almost missed out on the chance of enjoying a holiday with her after forgetting his passport.

The Sun reports that Chesterfield builder Charles Drury, who has been seeing the mother of five after she reportedly contacted him via Instagram, is now holidaying with Katie in Turkey.

READ MORE: Model Katie Price linked with Chesterfield builder

But he almost missed the trip after forgetting his passport, the paper says.

It is believed Katie has returned to Turkey after concerns her recent surgery wasn't healing properly.

She has been seen partying in a number of bars in Marmaris alongside Charles and her son Harvey.

Charles is believed to have stayed the night at Katie's house after missing his flight as he shared a picture of her Versace bed sheets, the Sun reports.