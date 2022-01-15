Mobile Covid vaccination clinic returns to Chesterfield next week

It will be at The Hub, next to Eden Mobility in Low Pavement, between 10am and 3pm next Thursday and Friday.

An NHS spokesperson said: “It’s in an effort to reach those who either keep meaning to get their life-saving first, second or booster dose but haven't got round to it – or those who still have some questions about the vaccine which they would like to talk through.

Rachel Thorley getting a job from nurse Carol Gavins at Chesterfield's mobile Covid vaccination clinic.

“The mobile unit will be able to offer first doses to anyone over the age of 16, second doses to anyone over the age of 16 who has waited at least eight weeks since their first dose and the booster vaccination to anyone over the age of 18 where it has been three months (91 days) since they received their second dose.

“There are no appointments needed, people can just walk-in.”

The clinic was in the town over the last two days.