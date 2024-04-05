Missing woman from Derbyshire town found 'safe and well' after police appeal

The woman was found after police said they growing concerned about her and issued an appeal for help to find her.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Apr 2024, 09:13 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 10:52 BST
Bethanie was reported missing yestrerday (April 4) after she was last seen in Long Eaton around 5pm.

Derbyshire police have issued an appeal to help find the woman and officers said they were growing concerned.

It has been now confirmed that the woman was found earlier today.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Bethanie, who was reported missing yesterday, has been found safe and well. Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”