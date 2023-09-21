News you can trust since 1855
Officers have shared an appeal earlier this morning after a man from Matlock went missing last night.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:58 BST
Richard, 46, was reported missing at 3.50 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, and has not been heard from for several hours.

Officers have launched an appeal for help to find Richard early on Thursday morning. Following the appeal, Richard has been found safe and well.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who helped in the search for the 46-year-old by sharing our appeal.”