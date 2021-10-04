Missing man with Derbyshire links found safe and well

The man, named only as Rik, was reported missing on Sunday after last being seen in Rother Valley Park in Sheffield.

Rik, of Sheffield, used to live in Edale.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are pleased to share that Rik was found safe and well on Tuesday morning.

South Yorkshire Police issued this picture of Rik as part of their appeal to find him.

“Officers responded to a call from a concerned member of the public in Beighton at around 8am.

“We, and Rik’s family, would like to say a wholehearted thank you to everyone who has assisted in our search for Rik since Sunday afternoon.

“We have been inundated with requests to join the search and have appreciated everyone looking out for him and spreading the word.