Missing Dronfield man Steven Lawrence has been found safe and well.

Concerns were growing for the 49-year-old, who was last seen in Filey, North Yorkshire, on Sunday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find Mr Lawrence.

"He has now been found safe and well."