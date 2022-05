Derbyshire Constabulary had issued an urgent appeal to find Daniel Smith who requires medication.

He was last seen at 5pm on Thursday, May 5 - however he was spotted on CCTV leaving his address in Applewood Close, Belper, on a bike at around 7.55am on Friday morning.

In an update yesterday, police confirmed the 51-year-old has now been found.

Daniel Smith has now been found, police have confirmed