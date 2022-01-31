Missing Derbyshire teenager found 'safe and well'

A Derbyshire teenager who had been missing for almost a week has been found, police have said.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 31st January 2022, 2:19 pm
Missing teenager Thapelo Swain has now been found

Derbyshire Constabulary appealed for help to find 16-year-old Thapelo Swain who went missing from his home in Meadow Court, Kilburn, on Wednesday, January 26.

The appeal was shared widely on social media and officers have since confirmed the teenager has been found.

They said: “Thapelo Swain, who was missing from his home in #Kilburn, has been found safe and well. Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”

