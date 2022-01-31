Missing Derbyshire teenager found 'safe and well'

Missing teenager Thapelo Swain has now been found

Derbyshire Constabulary appealed for help to find 16-year-old Thapelo Swain who went missing from his home in Meadow Court, Kilburn, on Wednesday, January 26.

The appeal was shared widely on social media and officers have since confirmed the teenager has been found.