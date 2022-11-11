News you can trust since 1855
Missing Derbyshire teenager found

Derbyshire Police have thanked for help as thw missing teenager from Ridgeway, near Eckington, has been found.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Daicee Hemsley, 16, was found earlier today after she had gone missing at around 7pm on Tuesday, November 9.

On Tuesday evening Police officers urged anyone who has seen Daicee, or has information about her current whereabouts, to contact the force.

Today Derbyshire Police confirmed that Daicee has been found and said on Twitter: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find the teenager.”

