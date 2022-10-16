Missing Derbyshire teen found safe and well
A missing teenage girl from Shirebrook has been found safe and well.
Tamara Marciniak was last seen around 9pm on Wednesday 12 October in the Mansfield area.
Police appealed for help to find her and now have reported that she has been located.
Posting on their Facebook page, Derbyshire Police said: “Tamara Marciniak, who was reported missing earlier this week, has been found safe and well.
“Thank you to all who responded to our appeal for information.”