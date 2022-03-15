Missing Derbyshire man may be in London area, police say

Police believe a man missing from Derbyshire may be in the London area.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 1:21 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 4:35 pm

David Turner was last seen on Chapel Street at Kilburn on March 8 and officers remain concerned for his safety.

The 67-year-old is 5ft 4in tall, slim with shoulder length grey hair and a moustache.

It is thought he was wearing dark trousers or jeans, a black coat and carrying a rucksack, but he may have since changed.

Missing Derbyshire man David Turner may be in London.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 521-100322.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101

