Missing Derbyshire man may be in London area, police say
Police believe a man missing from Derbyshire may be in the London area.
David Turner was last seen on Chapel Street at Kilburn on March 8 and officers remain concerned for his safety.
The 67-year-old is 5ft 4in tall, slim with shoulder length grey hair and a moustache.
It is thought he was wearing dark trousers or jeans, a black coat and carrying a rucksack, but he may have since changed.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 521-100322.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101