Missing Derbyshire man has been found ‘safe and well’

Police launched a public appeal to find John Heathcote after he left his home in Birchover at about 9.45am yesterday (Monday 28 March).

Derbyshire police said they were ‘concerned for the safety’ of the 80-year-old.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the force said: “John Heathcote, who was reported #missing from his home in #Birchover, has been located safe and well in #Grimsby. Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”