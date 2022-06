Missing man Wayne Pickford has now been found 'safe and well'

Derbyshire Constabulary had appealed on Saturday for help to find Wayne Pickford who disappeared after last being seen in the Clarence Road area of Long Eaton on Wednesday, June 22.

The force issued an update yesterday afternoon to say the 45-year-old has now been found and to thank everyone who helped share the appeal.

They said: “Wayne Pickford, who was reported missing from Long Eaton, has now been found, safe and well.