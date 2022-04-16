Missing Derbyshire man found ‘safe and well’ after police appeal

David Bentley has been found safe and well, according to Derbyshire police

Police had appealed for help to find David Bentley who disappeared after last being seen at his home in Church Street, Riddings, on April 12.

Derbyshire Constabulary issued an update this afternoon to say the 24-year-old had been found and to thank everyone who helped share the appeal.

They said: “David Bentley, who was reported missing from Riddings earlier this week, has been found safe and well.