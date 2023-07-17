Missing Derbyshire man found safe and well after officers ‘increasingly concerned’ over his safety launched appeal earlier today
Julian missing from Normanton has now been founds safe and well.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 15:27 BST
Julian, 47, has been last seen at his home in the Normanton area at around 8.15 pm on Saturday, July 15. Officers have been searching and carrying out enquiries since Saturday, and have asked members of the public for help earlier today as they were growing increasingly concerned over his safety.
Now officers have confirmed Julian has been found and is safe.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said in a statement published online: “Thank you to everyone who responded to our appeal to find the 47-year-old.”