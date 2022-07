Derbyshire Constabulary had appealed for help to trace Tamara Marcinak after she was last seen at her home in Chatsworth Lane, Langwith Junction, at 10am on Sunday, July 17.

But in an update issued on Thursday afternoon, the force said she has now been found.

They added: “Thank you to everyone who supported our appeal to find the 14-year-old.”