Missing Chesterfield man found ‘safe’ after police share concerns for his welfare
A Chesterfield man who had not been seen since the weekend has now been found ‘safe’, police say.
Derbyshire Constabulary had appealed to the public for help to find Damion Rough amid growing concern for his welfare.
The 42-year-old was last seen in Belmont Drive, Staveley, at around 10am on Saturday, August 20.
But in an update this afternoon (Wednesday, August 24), police confirmed that Damion has now been found safe.
Most Popular
-
1
Man found badly injured after attack near Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire has died
-
2
House of the Dragon: Derbyshire to star in new Game of Thrones prequel
-
3
Chesterfield man found not guilty of manslaughter after hitting next door neighbour
-
4
Thousands of cannabis plants discovered at Derbyshire property – after police attend reports of break-in
-
5
Payroll clerk splurged on Mulberry handbags after £50,000 Chesterfield firm theft
The force added: “Thank you to everyone who responded to our appeal to find him.”