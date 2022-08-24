News you can trust since 1855
Missing Chesterfield man found ‘safe’ after police share concerns for his welfare

A Chesterfield man who had not been seen since the weekend has now been found ‘safe’, police say.

By Alana Roberts
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 2:25 pm
Updated Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 2:41 pm

Derbyshire Constabulary had appealed to the public for help to find Damion Rough amid growing concern for his welfare.

The 42-year-old was last seen in Belmont Drive, Staveley, at around 10am on Saturday, August 20.

But in an update this afternoon (Wednesday, August 24), police confirmed that Damion has now been found safe.

Missing man Damion Rough has now been found safe

The force added: “Thank you to everyone who responded to our appeal to find him.”

