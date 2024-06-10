Tony Christie with Karen Restaino and her son Max at the recording of the song.

Harry Potter film star Miriam Margoyles makes a cameo appearance in a new song to promote a highly anticipated musical about north Derbyshire breast cancer advocate Wendy Watson.

Miriam introduces the song Check Your Boobs which was released today (Monday). Celebrities including Tony Christie who topped the charts with Amarillo, John Parr who had a hit with St Elmo’s Fire and comedian Bernie Clifton are among the singers.

John Reilly (Boy On A Dolphin/Acoustic Angels), Anastasia Walker (Bang Bang Romeo), Rachel Modest (finalist in The Voice), Soraya Vivian (voice behind Clubland and Hed Kandi and UK Pride Ambassador), Shane Nolan (son of Coleen Nolan and Shane Richie), Lyndsey Draycass (UK Eurovision representative), Shane Doane (former frontman of the Everly Pregnant Brothers) and Holly Johnson (professional singer and vocal coach) are also featured in the song. Sheffield Cancer Choir, Nathaniel Morrison (founder and director West End Gospel Choir), Professor Gareth Evans (leading geneticist from St Mary’s Hospital, Manchester), Becky Measures (radio presenter and breast cancer awareness advocate) and Wendy Watson (founder of the Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline) also lend their vocal talents to Check Your Boobs.

The lively song has been released to kickstart a crowdfunder for Wendy’s World – The Musical while promoting a crucial health message in a fun and engaging way.

All funds raised from the song downloads will go towards bringing Wendy's World the Musical to life, transforming it from the page to the stage. This musical, inspired by Wendy Watson's incredible journey and dedication to breast cancer awareness, aims to educate and entertain, spreading a vital message through the power of performance.

"Wendy’s World - The Musical," penned by Sheffield’s own Karen Restaino and her son, Max Restaino, draws inspiration from the life of Wendy Watson who lives in Chesterfield and has made waves with her dedication to breast cancer advocacy. Karen said: "This musical is about our community, our struggles, and our triumphs. It’s funny, it’s touching, and it’s rooted in Derbyshire, where Wendy’s story began."