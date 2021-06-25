Miniature Shetland pony brings smile to residents’ faces at Derbyshire care home

Ponies visit residents at Ada Belfield Centre in Belper. Resident Sheila with pony Mr P.

Mr P and his handler Katie Smith, from KL pony therapy, went along to Ada Belfield Care Centre in Belper on June 15 to spread some much-needed cheer.

During the visit, Mr P happily wandered around and met residents in the lounge and outside to ensure everyone could enjoy the experience.

It is the first time Ada Belfield has been able to welcome therapy ponies into the centre since the pandemic hit.

Ponies visit residents at Ada Belfield Centre in Belper. Resident Jessie with Katie Smith from KL pony therapy and pony Mr P.

Deputy Manager Tracy Kershaw said: “They all throroughly enjoyed it. It’s all very therapeutic, some of our residents used to live on a farm so that was a talking point as well.

"We’ve had them at least three times over the years and every time the residents just love it. We’re very restricted with what we’re able to do with activities at the moment so it was good to welcome them back.”