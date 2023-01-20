The youngsters, from Model Village Primary School, were out in the town with neighbourhood police officers and a speed gun.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said: “Surprisingly, we did see about four people who were exceeding the speed limit and, much to our horror, one of our mini police witnessed someone using their mobile phone while driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The roads near the school are a 30mph speed limit and the mini police were keen to let drivers exceeding this know about it with a big thumbs down and displaying their signs – they made some great posters about speed which they used in their little road-side operation.”

Youngsters with their signs at the side of the road.

The operation followed a session at the Central Drive school about road safety, the Fatal Four – the four main causes of death and injury on our roads; speed, using a mobile phone while driving, not wearing a seatbealt and drink/drug-driving – and how to keep themselves and other road users safe.

The spokesman said: “Thank you to all of our mini police, the teachers and our officers for doing such a great job in helping keep the roads in Shirebrook safe for children and others to cross over safely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mini police is a project designed to help young people have a positive attitude towards the police from the start of their young lives.

A spokeswoman for TEAM Education Trust, which runs Model Village, said: “This is a powerful opportunity to help children understand the outcome of their choices and to learn how to keep safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A "mini police" officer tries a speed gun.

“Our mini police really weren’t impressed by road users who broke the rules; they bring these values relating to safety and respect for others back into our school.

Advertisement Hide Ad