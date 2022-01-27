Mini named nation’s favourite car for romance in Derbyshire attraction’s survey

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the Derbyshire classic car visitor attraction asked its 16,000 strong social media following to tell them about the car in which they had their first or most memorable date in – and the little mini came out top

Richard Usher, Chief Executive of the classic car visitor attraction, said: “Cleary the cramped conditions of the classic Mini were no deterrent to romance as our survey has shown!”

To celebrate Valentine’s Day and help people relive their dating memories of days gone by, Great British Car Journey is offering couples discounted admission to the attraction in Ambergate. Entry for couples is just £25, compared to £30 for two single admissions.

For couples that really want the ultimate trip down Memory Lane, they can also take the car they enjoyed their first or most memorable date in for a drive. The Drive Dad’s Car experience at Great British Car Journey offers people the chance to get back behind the wheel of 30 British classics including the Mini, Morris Minor and Ford Capri.

As part of its Valentine’s Day celebrations, Great British Car Journey is also offering 20% off all Drive Dad’s Car experiences booked up until midnight on Monday 14 February 2022. To claim the discount, simply use the code VALENTINES20 when booking online at www.drivedadscar.com

Here’s the full list if the top ten love-mobiles – did your old car make the list..?

