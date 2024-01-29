Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Exhibitors from the Derbyshire Unemployed Workers’ Centres (DUWC) are trying to identify the person who painted a silk banner for the Bolsover branch of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) around the time of the historic dispute.

Veterans of the branch believe the work was done by a local art student with the initials KW – which she inscribed on the banner – but that is all they know.

Colin Hampton, one of the organisers who joined DUWC in 1984, said: “We would like to acknowledge her work as we are expecting a large number of visitors to the Market Hall Assembly Rooms in March for the 40th anniversary commemoration and want to be in a position to answer all the questions from the public.”

Striking miners with a coffin on the picket line at Bolsover Colliery, April 6, 1984. (Photo: Brian Vaughan/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd)

The painting depicts the arrest of NUM president Arthur Scargill on May 30, 1984, at a picket in Orgreave, South Yorkshire – the scene of an infamous violent confrontation with police a few weeks later – and is possibly based upon a photograph by Peter Arkle.

Bolsover pit was in Derbyshire but the branch was part of the Nottinghamshire NUM, meaning it was implicated in the pivotal split in the union which created the breakaway Union of Democratic Mineworkers (UDM). Of the 900 workers at Bolsover, 51 stayed on strike to the end.

A court ordered that NUM banners be passed over to the UDM, but the original Bolsover banner was instead put in St Mary & St Laurence Church to prevent the UDM acquiring it, where it remains there to this day, and so the new banner was created to represent the branch.

Colin said: “The miners’ strike is part of our history, north Derbyshire towns and villages grew on the back of the mining industry. I hope our exhibition gives people the opportunity to remember and reflect. I hope it also gives inspiration to those fighting for their jobs and better terms and conditions today.”

Do you know the former art student 'KW' who painted this banner? (Photo: DUWC)

This exhibition, which will run throughout March, will tell the story of the strike from the perspective of those men and women who took action in defence of their jobs and communities.

It will include film shows, talks and lectures as well as music and song from the strike, and organisers hope that those who remember the strike will bring along photos of any loved ones who were involved and record their memories on tape for an oral history archive.

DUWC will be offering help and support to all attending, making sure that they are maximising their incomes during the present cost of living crisis

Colin said: “As we are approaching the 40th anniversary the number of miners and wives are dwindling so it is important that we gather the history while we can.

The miners' picket face police outside Bolsover Colliery, April 26, 1984. (Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd)

“We expect many former miners, their partners and widows will come along to have a look at the photos, banners, reflections and recollections.” Anyone who could help track down the banner artist, or who would like to contribute to the exhibition in any way, can contact Colin via colin.hampton[at]duwc.org.uk or 01246 231441.