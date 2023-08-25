Millie Bright mural: Stunning giant picture of Derbyshire's England star unveiled in Sheffield

This stunning mural is the latest to go up in Sheffield - honouring Killamarsh-born England star Millie Bright.

The Lionesses may have lost their World Cup final against Spain, but the former Sheffield United women's player can be in no doubt of how proud the city is of her, after the huge picture was painted on the side of a house on London Road, not far from Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wall is used for advertising - and the picture had been commissioned by drinks brand Pepsi. Showing Millie's face and a lion, it carries the words: "Our pride shines Bright."

This giant Millie Bright mural has been unveiled on London Road Sheffield, not far from the home ground of her former club, Sheffield United. The Chelsea player captained England in the recent women's football World Cup. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World

Sarah Mahoney, marketing manager, PepsiCo, said: "We’re very proud of not only Millie but the whole squad - and we wanted to show that in a huge and impactful way.

"Even though it was not the result we wanted in the final, we know that fans all over the country share our pride and we will continue to shine a light on legendary players and elevate women’s football to the status it rightly deserves.”

The striking new piece of street art replaces a popular mural of a parrot, by artist Peachzz, which was painted over earlier this week. The wall is meant for advertising space - meaning the bright, colourful mural of the parrot had to come down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work by street artist Peachzz lit up the entrance to London Road with a bright depiction of a macaw parrot taking flight, with the words "forge your path".

The new Millie Bright mural on London Road, Sheffield. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World

The mural of the parrot was only meant to last two months but has instead been brightening up London Road for nearly a year to the day.

Millie Bright started out in football wearing the navy blue strip with flashes of yellow at the sides worn by her Sunday League team, Killamarsh Dynamos.