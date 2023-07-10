Millie Bright: Great pictures of Derbyshire's ex-Sheffield United star, now England skipper, before she was famous

She’s come a long way from her early days with Killamarsh Dynamos as a youngster playing football in Derbyshire.

But this month England defender Millie Bright will be leading her country in the 2023 World Cup, as England take to the pitch for their first game in the tournament, which is taking place in Australia and New Zealand. The first game, on Saturday, July 22, sees the team take on Haiti. Our picture gallery, below, shows the cap[tain before she was a household name.

She started out in football wearing the navy blue strip with flashes of yellow at the sides worn by her Sunday League team, Killamarsh Dynamos.

Football was not always her first love – she said in 2019: “Horses were my first love. I used to work as groom and fitness instructor and have always done something I wanted to do and I have never worked in a job I did not enjoy.”

However it has been football, not equestrian, where she has gone to make herself a star.

Who is England skipper Millie Bright?

She was spotted by scouts at Sheffield United, and it was the Blades who first started to develop her as a player. From there, she moved to Doncaster Belles.

From there she moved on to Chelsea, one of the big clubs in the women’s game, then making the step up into the national side.

The 29-year-old Chelsea defender was part of Sarina Wiegman’s history-making Euro 2022 squad last summer and is renowned for her vibrant energy both on and off the pitch.

But away from the pitch, she is known to be much more relaxed.

Anita Asante, who played with Bright at Chelsea between 2018 to 2020, believes the defender’s relaxed attitude can hold the key to keeping the Lionesses grounded ahead of the looming World Cup in Australia.

She said earlier this year: “She’s fun loving and full of energy and character but she also knows how to take time to herself and relax and that’s the key.”

Millie’s mum Nicola is proud of her daughter’s England career. She said: “Every match we go to is like the first match she has played for England. It’s such an honour every time she plays for them.”

1 . Big name star She is the England caption ahead of the women's football world cup. We have put together a gallery of pictures of Millie Bright before she was a massive name in sport, and during visits home Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Belles star This picture shows the England skipper during her time playing for Doncaster Belles. Picture: Andrew Roe Photo: Andrew Roe Photo Sales

3 . England duty England's Millie Bright during the training session at the Stade Municipal Saint-Amand-les-Eaux. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire. Photo: John Walton Photo Sales

4 . Killamarsh Leisure Centre England Ladies and Chelsea Ladies player, Millie Bright, opens the new Functional Training Suite with Coun. Barry Jones, Chairman of the Parish Council. Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales