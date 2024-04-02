Midday supervisor clocks up an impressive 40 years of lunchtimes at Chesterfield primary school
Jacqueline Hancock from Old Whittington has amassed the incredible run at her local school, Mary Swanwick Primary, where she, her children and grandchildren all attended as pupils. Since starting in 1984, she has witnessed the school go through many changes, and has taken care of hundreds of children.
Children, staff, ex-pupils, parents, and school champions celebrated her achievement with a surprise party picnic on the last day of term. Mrs Hancock told guests, “I do it for the children, they make me stay because they are so special.”
Headteacher, Katie Parr said, “You know you’ve struck gold if you have someone like Mrs Hancock as part of your team; she’s great fun, committed her role and loves spending time with children - we’re not letting her retire any time soon!“
And ex-pupils Kyle and Luke Wilson shared this message with their old dinner lady, “Just want to send over how amazing she was and still is, she’s absolutely amazing at her job such a loving kind lady and aunty :)“
The children, staff and parents all wished Mrs Hancock a restful Easter break and can’t wait to get back to school for the summer term!
Mary Swanwick Community Primary School, which is on Church Street North, at Old Whittington, in Chesterfield, currently has just over 250 young students which attend classes there and has an OFSTED rating of ‘good’.
