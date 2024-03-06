Micropub bid for Derbyshire village wins the green light from council planners
A new micropub bid for a Derbyshire village has been given the go-ahead by council planners.
Bolsover District Council has approved a change of use application for a former beauty salon premises at Broadmeadows Business Centre, Lea Bank, South Normanton.
The applicant, Martin Smithurst, stated that creating the micropub would involve non-structural work and that new signage would be in keeping with other business properties in the block.