Micro bar plan for Derbyshire village where 'friendships can blossom and community bonds can strengthen'
Malcolm Haney and Josh Brothwood have their sights set on transforming the old post office at 172 High Street, Stonebroom into a community hub. The premises has been trading as a beer and wine shop since the post office closed.
Their letter to villagers living nearby states: “This micro bar will not only serve a variety of drinks but will also host coffee mornings, providing a comfortable space for residents to gather, socialise and enjoy each other’s company. It aims to be a hub for local activities, where friendships can blossom, and community bonds can strengthen. Let’s work together to make the old post office a vibrant place that honours our community’s heritage while offering something new and delightful."
Mr Haney of Plan B 22 Ltd, Willow Close, Alfreton has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for permission to change the use of the premises from off sales.
The application states that two members of staff would be employed in the proposed micro bar which would be open Monday to Friday from 12 noon to 11pm, Saturdays 11am until 11pm and Sundays and bank holidays from 12 noon to 10pm.
A letter supporting the application, signed by Mr Haney and Mr Brothwood, said: “The vision is to create a low-key community focused space that supports the local community and offers a unique experience for residents and visitors alike. There will be very minimal structural changes to the business premises.”
