Met Office forecasts snow for parts of Derbyshire amid brief cold spell

Peak District locations – including Buxton, Tideswell and Taddington – could see snow, heavy at times, on Thursday afternoon, according to the latest forecast from the Met Office.

The weather agency said temperatures could fall to as low as -4C in parts of Derbyshire in the early hours of Thursday.

But this spell of wintry weather will not stay around for long.

Snow is forecast for parts of Derbyshire.

Steve Ramsdale, Met Office chief forecaster, said: “This cold spell is temporary before we see a return to weather conditions coming from the Atlantic, bringing further bouts of strong winds and rain to the UK.”

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice in Derbyshire.

This alert is valid until 10am on Wednesday.