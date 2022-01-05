Met Office forecasts snow for parts of Derbyshire amid brief cold spell

Weather experts are warning of snow for parts of Derbyshire.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 8:16 am

Peak District locations – including Buxton, Tideswell and Taddington – could see snow, heavy at times, on Thursday afternoon, according to the latest forecast from the Met Office.

The weather agency said temperatures could fall to as low as -4C in parts of Derbyshire in the early hours of Thursday.

But this spell of wintry weather will not stay around for long.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Snow is forecast for parts of Derbyshire.

Steve Ramsdale, Met Office chief forecaster, said: “This cold spell is temporary before we see a return to weather conditions coming from the Atlantic, bringing further bouts of strong winds and rain to the UK.”

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice in Derbyshire.

This alert is valid until 10am on Wednesday.

According to the Met Office, there is a risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, and there will be some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

DerbyshireMet OfficePeak DistrictBuxton