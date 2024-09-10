Derbyshire police have seized a parked car which was causing safety issues for motorists and pedestrians.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team received a call regarding a car causing an obstruction near Ashford in the Water on the A6 on Monday (September 9)

The vehicle, a Mercedes car, was reported to be blocking the view of oncoming traffic for residents on the busy 50mph road and was also causing issues for pedestrians to pass on the pavement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers attempted to make contact with the keeper however when this proved unsuccessful the decision was taken to have the vehicle recovered due to the danger it caused to residents attempting to join the A6.

Police had the vehicle removed from the road

A short time later the vehicle was loaded onto a wagon and taken to a recovery facility where the registered keeper will have to pay for the storage of the vehicle and provide proof of insurance and other documentation before it will be released.