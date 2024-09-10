Mercedes car seized in Derbyshire - after dozy parker causes safety issues for motorists and pedestrians
Officers from Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team received a call regarding a car causing an obstruction near Ashford in the Water on the A6 on Monday (September 9)
The vehicle, a Mercedes car, was reported to be blocking the view of oncoming traffic for residents on the busy 50mph road and was also causing issues for pedestrians to pass on the pavement.
Officers attempted to make contact with the keeper however when this proved unsuccessful the decision was taken to have the vehicle recovered due to the danger it caused to residents attempting to join the A6.
A short time later the vehicle was loaded onto a wagon and taken to a recovery facility where the registered keeper will have to pay for the storage of the vehicle and provide proof of insurance and other documentation before it will be released.
