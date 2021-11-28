Men abscond from Derbyshire’s open prison
Officers are appealing for help to find two prisoners who absconded from Sudbury Prison in Derbyshire.
Alex Higson and Callum Oliver were captured on CCTV jumping over a fence at the prison at 6pm on Wednesday.
Higson, 26, has a conviction from Manchester Crown Court for burglary and handling stolen goods.
He has links to the Manchester area.
Oliver was convicted at Shrewsbury Crown Court in 2020 for drug offences and handling stolen goods.
He is white, around 5ft 6in tall and of slim build with blond hair and blue eyes.
The 22-year-old has links to the Liverpool area.
Anyone who has any information about their current whereabouts shuld contact Derbyshire police, including reference 1189-241121.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.