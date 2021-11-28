Men abscond from Derbyshire’s open prison

Alex Higson and Callum Oliver were captured on CCTV jumping over a fence at the prison at 6pm on Wednesday.

Higson, 26, has a conviction from Manchester Crown Court for burglary and handling stolen goods.

He has links to the Manchester area.

Alex Higson, left, and Callum Oliver have absconded from Sudbury Prison.

Oliver was convicted at Shrewsbury Crown Court in 2020 for drug offences and handling stolen goods.

He is white, around 5ft 6in tall and of slim build with blond hair and blue eyes.

The 22-year-old has links to the Liverpool area.

Anyone who has any information about their current whereabouts shuld contact Derbyshire police, including reference 1189-241121.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101