Memorial to commemorate Markham Vale miners finally completed

The final figures have been officially launched at the ‘Walking Together’ mining memorial at Markham Vale business park, near Chesterfield.

The memorial commemorates the 106 miners who died in three disasters at Markham Colliery in 1937, 1938 and 1973.

The £188,000 project features 106 life-size steel figures stretching between the village of Duckmanton, Chesterfield and the former pithead of Markham Colliery.

Artist Stephen Broadbent, volunteer Ken Wain, Cllr Tony King and pupils from Netherthorpe have attended the launch of the Markham Vale Mining Memorial.

This walking trail of figures symbolises a miner’s journey to the pit and back home again.

The project was brought to life by Stephen Broadbent, a sculptor specialising in public art, who has produced works of art at sites across the UK and overseas for the last 30 yaers.

Work on the memorial have been ongoing for 10 years and on Wednesday the final 13 life-size steel figures were unveiled by Tony King, Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Clean Growth and Regeneration Councillor.

The memorial has been created thanks to the Derbyshire County Council and the Markham Vale Heritage Group who both have been involved in the project for the last 10 years.

Cllr Tony King has unveiled the last 13 out of 106 figures which create the memorial.

Organisations have also supported ‘The Story Mine’ website which features stories about mining work and the men who died in the disasters at the colliery.

The Markham Vale Heritage Group is still appealing to trace the relatives of men who died in the disasters.

