Matt Crowson, Hansons head of militaria, with the Zillessen swagger stick (photo: Mark Laban/Hansons)

The memento is believed to have lain in the cupboard for at least 20 years and was only found when a plumber was called to fix the boiler.

Its discovery at Ticknall came as the world marked the 80th anniversary of the Second World War’s Great Escape, the most famous prison break of all time.

Matt Crowson, head of militaria at Hansons Auctioneers where the swagger stick will be auctioned in May, said: “What a find to make. Though unconnected to Zillesson’s WW2 service as an RAF pilot officer, it belonged to him when he attended Gresham School OTC (OfficerTraining Corps) as a teenager from 1930-33.

Zillessen's name etched into his swagger stick (photo: Mark Laban/Hansons)

“His swagger stick, a short crop usually carried by a uniformed person as a symbol of authority, is a memento of a man who will never be forgotten thanks to his role in the Great Escape from Nazi prisoner of war camp Stalag Luft III. His part, an important one as he could speak fluent German, was portrayed by James Garner in the 1963 film of the same name.

“Zillessen was due to be the last man out of an escape tunnel called Harry. He never actually made it, though that ultimately saved his life. He passed away just one week short of his 82 nd birthday. Of the 76 who did escape, most were captured within three days and 50 were executed on Hitler’s orders. Only three got away.”

The seller said: “The swagger stick came from my mother-in-law’s friend in the 1990s. It was her late husband’s. Whilst visiting her with my eldest son, then a tot, she gave it to him to play with. I guess she had no use for it.

“I really can’t remember how long my children played with it. On reflection I’m surprised it survived at all. At some point it would have been put away somewhere in the house and forgotten. It recently turned up at the back of the airing cupboard. I had to empty some contents so the plumber could fix the boiler and it was standing in the back corner. I’d say it had been there for at least 20 years."

Matt said: “We speculate the man who originally acquired the swagger stick knew Zillessen at Gresham School Officer Training Corps in Norfolk. We also think he may have worked with WW2 Allied code-breakers at Bletchley Park. Perhaps Zillessen gave it to him as a memento of their friendship.

“Whatever the circumstances it is amazing the swagger stick turned up as the world marked the 80 th anniversary of the Great Escape. The Nazis thought Stalag Luft III prisoner of war camp was escape-proof but on the night of March 24/25, 1944 some 76 Allied airmen proved them wrong - including Zillessen. The major WW2 act of defiance is regarded as a sign of hope in man’s darkest hour.”

The find has a guide price of £100-£150 and will be among the lots at Hansons’ Medals and Militaria Auction on May 15.

