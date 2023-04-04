Animal welfare workers in Chesterfield are hoping that a large number of rescue dogs currently in their care will attract prospective new owners over the Easter weekend.

Visitors to a fundraising fayre at the RSPCA base on Spital Lane on Saturday, April 8, will have the opportunity to see the animals that are up for adoption.

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA, said: “This event is so crucial to help us raise the much needed funds to ensure we are able to help animals who need us the most. At the moment, we have many dogs who have been either abandoned, neglected or left unwanted looking for forever homes.

"We are so excited to be holding our Easter Fayre. We have a wide variety of stalls from tombolas, crafts, refreshments and Easter games for children. We are also open to the public for viewings of all the animals we have available for adoption so it is a good chance to see if any catch your heart.”

The fayre will run from 12noon until 4pm. Admission is free.

1 . Brownie This beautiful Cane Corso girl suffered beatings and mutilation of her ears and tail during her younger life. Brownie, who is one year and six months old, is a tough looking dog with the softness of a lamb who greets strangers gently and sits patiently if treats are offered. The scars of her past re-emerge if she is approached by someone large and imposing; she starts to shiver and looks wide-eyed so needs extra cuddles when this happens.

2 . Pippa Pippa lost someone very dear to her and would shake and shiver, quiver and hide when she first arrived at the shelter. However, the dedicated care of animal welfare workers have helped to put the smile back on her face. Pippa is a Jack Russell terrier cross and is 10 years and seven months old. She loves cuddles, walks nicely on a lead and is a bit of a couch potato. She could live with an elderly person and maybe in a house with another dog.

3 . Roy This male Jack Russell terrier cross Staffie is ten years and ten months old, attentive, well adjusted and adaptable. Roy loves toys and games, walks well on a lead and likes being cuddled. He could live with children of primary school age (6 to 10 years), maybe with another dog but preferably in a household where there are no cats.

4 . Tilly Tilly is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois who is brimful of energy and will need an active owner who can provide her with plenty of exercise and stimulation. She is very clever but will need some basic training including lessons in how to play. An adult-only household where she would be the only dog would be a perfect forever home for Tilly.