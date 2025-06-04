Meet the star of telly's The Derbyshire Auction House at valuation event
People will have the opportunity to bring along potential treasures for a free valuation, meet the experts and learn more about the auction process. The valuation event will be held at the Devonshire Hotel, Belper on Wednesday, June 11, from 2pm until 4pm. No booking is necessary.
Irita is the owner of Irita Marriott Auctioneers and Valuers in Melbourne which is the setting for the Really TV series The Derbyshire Auction House. She is also known for her appearances on BBC Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt.
For more information visit www.iritamarriottauctioneers.co.uk or call 01332 414848.
