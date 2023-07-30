Advanced aesthetics practitioner Liam Oliver Finnegan is a man with a mission.

He said: “I’m here to make a difference to people; I love making someone feel good about themselves. When people come to me it’s not about changing their facial structure, it’s about enhancing the beauty that they already have.

"I'm all for subtle treatment, not the out-there looking lips you see on the internet. I will only put into the patient what I think is beneficial to them as an individual. You see these God awful pictures where things have changed on their face for the bad because of complications.

"I won't take anyone's money if their expectations are unrealistic or I feel there's some form of body dismorphia present. I'm all about doing it right, safely, with subtle treatment.

"I want to be the go-to aesthetics practice in Chesterfield which I believe I'm on the right track for. I work hard, very long hours. I'm very passionate about what I do.”

Liam set up his Liam Oliver Aesthetics & Training School business three years ago at Staveley Hall where he has recently opened a private clinic and now has 257 patients on his books. He said: “I’ve built up a reputable business and get a lot of people through my doors. I treat a lot of social media influencers. I’ve had people who have been on Love Island, Ex on the Beach and people who have had a few episodes on Hollyoaks.

"The Staveley location is out of the way, very discreet, very private. It’s not on a high street where people are thinking what are they going in to have done. It’s the perfect fit for what I’m trying to achieve with my business.”

Liam’s patients range from 21 to 90 years, the younger element plumping for lip fillers, cheek enhancement, microneedling, vitamin injections and dermaplaning.

"A 90-year-old will go for dermal fillers, microneedling, skin boosters to tighten everything up and give everything a bit of a glow,” he said. “As we hit 30 and 40 we stop producting collagen. Dermal fillers and skin boosters all stimulate collagen production to keep skin looking nice and fresh.”

Liam, who is 31 and lives in Inkersall, said: "I've had skin boosters, some dermal fillers, dermaplaning and vitamin injections - I've tried it all.”

He works alongside his fiance Tasha Dunn, a fat freeze specialist, and his sister Keara Finnegan, a qualified nurse, as part of a four-strong team. Liam, who has a healthcare degree, is head trainer at the academy. He said: “I teach learners foundation dermal fillers and anti-wrinkle and we do microneedling training, skin booster training and fast track to aesthetics training.”

Staveley Hall is also the base for Liam's other business interest - Senescence Care Agency – which he launched eight years ago. He said: "We're a medium sized domiciliary care company which operates in Chesterfield with over 50 employees.”

To find out more about Liam’s aesthetics practice, go to https://liamoliveraesthetics.co.uk, email: [email protected] or call 07703667411.

