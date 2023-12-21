Two mums have shared their motivation and tips for losing weight ahead of relaunching Slimming World groups in north Derbyshire.

Laura Cowlishaw, 35, and Jane Engmann, 63 are the new consultants for the Hasland group and the Tupton group respectively.

Mum of two daughters, who are nine years and 21 months old, Laura joined the Hasland group in summer 2022. She said: “When I was pregnant, I got to about 15st 10lbs. After I had my second child I put a lot of weight on and did not like how I looked any more and lost my confidence. It stopped me going swimming as I did not like how I looked in a swimming costume. I wanted to go to the gym but did not have the confidence. My mum was the motivation for me, she started going to Slimming World and losing weight. I thought, right, that’s it, I want to do the same.

"My starting weight was 13st 8lbs, my dress size was a size 16. My weight now is 11st 10lb, my dress size now is a size 12. I have been at this weight for about a month now. My confidence is at the highest it’s ever been.”

Jane Engmann at the start of her weight loss journey, left, now weighs 11st.

Laura, who lives in Newbold and is a crew member at McDonads, said: “My weakness was sweets and takeaways. I now love vegetables and salad and love eating healthy; lots of fruit like apples, bananas, grapes. blackberries. I did not exercise at all, now I exercise as much as I can and go swimming and dancing.”

She is engaged to James whom she has been with for 16 years.

Laura is relaunching Hasland Slimming World at Hasland Methodist Church on January 4 where meetings will be held every Thursday at 8.30am and 10am.

Jane Engmann, who has two adult children and is a grandmother, has attended Shirland group of Slimming World for more than a decade. She was 14st and a dress size 16/18 when she was at her heaviest around 2009.

Laura Cowlishaw before and after her weight loss journey.

"When my sister died, I made the decision that I had to lose weight and become the healthiest version of myself in 2002,” said Jane, who lives in North Wingfield and is semi-retired.

“I am now circa 11st and 12/14 dress size. I am still on my weight loss journey. I believe this makes me relatable as a consultant. It doesn’t have to take a huge weight loss to improve your confidence and make new goals seem achievable.

"Previously I did the ‘couch to 5k challenge’ and then started the Vitality 5km runs on Saturday mornings. At my best I could complete the 5km in around 35 minutes. My riding has also improved and I have taken on new challenges with my horse, such as charity endurance rides.”

Her weakness used to be chocolate but now she carries suitable snacks for the day and prepares her meals in advance to adhere to the Slimming World plan. Jane, who is single, said: “I enjoy creating a ‘fakeaway’. I also believe herbs and spices are essential, food doesn’t have to be bland to be healthy.”