Farish, Adnan, and Tora are a trio of Malaysian football fans, who vlog their experiences travelling and watching football across Asia.

It was only a few days ago that they were watching their team, Sabah FC, playing in Bali in the Asian Champions League. At the weekend, they boarded a 13 hour flight from Kuala Lumpur, arrived into Heathrow Airport at 5.00am, and drove straight to Matlock to watch the Gladiators take on Bedford Town in the FA Trophy.

Their original plan after arriving in England was to head to Old Trafford to watch Manchester United. After they were unable to get tickets, however, they decided that Matlock would be their destination – and Farish said their experience had been brilliant.

Farish, Adnan, and Tora said they had a great experience at Matlock.

He said: “Football’s love brought me to the most unexpected place. From Bali to Derbyshire, I went from cheering for my hometown team Sabah FC in the AFC Cup a few days ago, to witnessing Matlock FC’s epic battle against Bedford in the FA Trophy.

“Despite not knowing much about Matlock Town before, the journey from Kota Kinabalu to Heathrow to Matlock within 24 hours was an absolute blast. That castle on the hill overlooking the stadium, what a view. Can’t wait for more adventures like this.”