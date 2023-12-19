Meet the kind-hearted north Derbyshire boy who gave away his ticket to see Santa

A kind-hearted north Derbyshire lad has shot to the top of Santa’s extra-nice list after making a little boy’s wish come true.

Jack Parker meeting Santa at Dobbies garden centre last year.

Eight-year-old Jack Parker showed the true spirit of Christmas when he gave away his ticket to see Father Christmas on a family outing to McArthurGlen at South Normanton.

His mum Lauren McDonald of North Wingfield said: “We were in the queue when the Elf came out and said ‘tickets please’ and the people in front of us said ‘what tickets, we haven’t got any. The Elf said ‘if there’s no ticket, there’s no entry’.

"Their little boy, who was about one, got a bit upset, so Jack said: ‘Don’t worry, I’ve seen Santa loads of times so you can have my ticket. The parents were very appreciative and couldn't say thank you enough and their boy was smiling as he went to see Santa.

Lauren McDonald and Craig Parker with their son Jack who gave away his ticket to see Santa.

"It proves what sort of a child Jack is. He is a diamond, so loving and thoughtful. All he kept saying afterwards was: ‘Mummy, I’ve made that little boy’s Christmas, haven’t I?”

Jack is the only child of Lauren, who is a carer, and her partner Craig Parker, a joiner. Lauren said: “Jack is very special and very loved by our close-knit family. We treasure him so much as we had to go through IVF to get him. We’ve always taken him to see Santa at McArthurGlen – he’s gone every year and he even gave his dummies to Santa when he was three!”

Last year Jack, a pupil at North Wingfield Primary School, donated 20 bags of toys to an appeal run by Capital Radio.

Lauren, 37 said: “We lost our Staffordshire bull terrier, Bella, in August this year. Jack wants to take treats, blankets and toys, and the expensive medication we bought for Bella but never got to use, to the RSPCA in Chesterfield.”