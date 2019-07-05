Meet the finalists in this year's Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards

The finalists have been announced for this year's Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards.

Organised by marketing campaign group Destination Chesterfield and sponsored by the Chesterfield College Group, the prestigious awards ceremony will return for its seventh year and recognise the very best in the town’s growing food and drink sector.

The finalists in this year's Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards have been announced.

A total of 27 businesses have been shortlisted across nine categories, with Bottle & Thyme, Ciuri Ciuri Restaurant and Lombardi’s all hoping to take the top title - Restaurant of the Year.

This year, seven of the businesses have been nominated for the first time and five will be defending their 2018 Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards titles, including Bottle & Thyme which won the coveted Best Restaurant title.

As well as some of Chesterfield’s best-loved venues, three of the town’s newer businesses are also shortlisted - with Patisserie Valerie, Pig & Pump and Sorbo Lounge all recognised in the Best Newcomer category.

All shortlisted businesses have been nominated by members of the public and a panel of judges will now visit each shortlisted business to sample food, drinks and service.

Peter Swallow, chairman of Destination Chesterfield said: “It’s fantastic to see so many new businesses nominated this year, reflecting growth in the town’s food and drink sector.

“Thank you to the people of Chesterfield for getting behind us in the nomination stage, helping us to recognise more businesses than ever in the 2019 Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards.

“The competition gets stronger every year. Everyone that has been shortlisted in the awards must be congratulated for their commitment to high standards.”

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at the Winding Wheel on October 23 and hosted by a soon-to-be announced celebrity chef.

THE FINALISTS ARE:

Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by Chesterfield Borough Council

Bottle & Thyme; Ciuri Ciuri Restaurant; Lombardi’s Restaurant

Cafe/Tea Room of the Year – sponsored by Kier Group

The Lilypad Café; H&F Vintage Tea Rooms; Qoozies

Gastro Pub of the Year – sponsored by Banner Jones Solicitors

The Market Pub; The Rectory; The Red Lion at Peak Edge Hotel

Pub/Bar of the Year

Pump & Grind; The Rose & Crown; The Three Horseshoes

Chesterfield’s Best Newcomer – sponsored by BHP Chartered Accountants

Patisserie Valerie; Pig & Pump; Sorbo Lounge

Excellence in Customer Service – sponsored by East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire)

Bottle & Thyme; Junction Bar; The Lilypad Café

Best Out of Town – sponsored by Shorts Chartered Accountants

The Horse & Jockey, Wessington; Orangery Restaurant, Darley Dale; Southgate Brasserie, Van Dyk, Clowne

International Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by MSE Hiller

Cocina at Casa Hotel; Dehli 41; O-Tokuda

Family Friendly Award – sponsored by Jumble Creative Design

The Bulls Head, Holymoorside; Chesters; The Six Halts, Clay Cross

Conference Venue of the Year

Casa Hotel; Chatsworth House; Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa

A further five categories will be announced on the evening, including Food Producer, Young Chef, Food Hero, Apprentice of the Year and Apprentice Employer of the Year.

Other supporters of the awards include Apprentice Town (Led by Chesterfield Borough Council), Casa Hotel, Derbyshire Times, Distinctive Magic, Edge Events Management Ltd, Elder Way (Jomast Developments), FEAST – Food and Drink Forum, Hoods Florist, Learning Unlimited (The Chesterfield College Group), Magnifica, Owen Taylor & Sons, Peak FM, Reflections Magazine (Bannister Publications Ltd) and Vicar Lane Shopping Centre.

For more information about the 2019 Chesterfield food and Drink Awards visit https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/foodanddrinkawards/.