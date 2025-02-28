Meet the Claytons – four members of the same family all serving in Derbyshire Constabulary

PC Christopher Clayton has been in the Derbyshire force for 32 years, and now works alongside his three children, with Lewis becoming the latest PC Clayton to join us.ulary.

Chris said: “It’s a proud moment to have all three in the police – I never encouraged them to join but I certainly am supporting them! I’m a 20th century PC Clayton, and now it’s time to hand over to the new generation of PC Claytons.”

PC Lauren Clayton joined in 2020, and her brother PC Jack Clayton joined at the start of 2022, both started as PCSOs before becoming PCs.

Chris continued: “It started with Lauren, and I was quite happy and supportive. Then her brother followed, and I thought, really? And now Lewis, wow. It’s surreal at times, I try not to get under their feet at work… although they get under mine!”

Pictured left to right: PC Jack Clayton, PC Lewis Clayton, PC Chris Clayton and PC Lauren Clayton

Speaking at his attestation, a ceremony where officers make an oath to serve the king and country, Lewis said: “Hearing what my family do, I wanted to be a part of that and join in with some of their stories, I think it’ll be both challenging and fulfilling.”

Lauren and Jack were also there to support their brother as he finishes his police officer training and becomes the fourth PC Clayton in the family.

Lauren said: “It’s quite a unique experience that I don’t think a lot of people have, having your dad and your brothers in the police as well!

“It’s the kind of job that you need to get support from your family and friends anyway. And it’s a lot easier to get that from your family when they’re going through the same things you are and understand the job themselves.”

The PC Claytons do come across each other at work, for example when bringing people to custody at the same time – leaving custody officers wondering which PC Clayton to start with!

Jack added: “It is hilarious when we all turn up at custody together, which me and Lauren did the other day.”

The final word has to go to proud dad Chris: “I’ve been in 32 years and the sun is definitely setting on my career, but it’s nice to see the sun rise for the youngsters to carry on the legacy, and I think the future of Derbyshire is quite safe! I’ll always be there for support and a bit of advice when needed.”