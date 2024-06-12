The Miniver Academy in Dronfield offers a variety of drama classes for children from the age of three to 18 - with young actors from all over North Derbyshire and even Sheffield attending regularly.

The young actors have performed at a number of events – including the Christmas lights switch on, Christmas markets and the Dronfield Gala and Dronfield Arts Festival. Last weekend they could be seen performing at Coal Aston Village Hall.

The academy was set up in 2022 by Megan Young - who moved to Dronfield from Edinburgh to be closer to her family after facing problems with her health.

Megan, who completed a degree in English and drama in 2019 at Queen Mary University of London set up the Miniver Theatre company with fellow graduate Andrei Cotocu and started writing shows which proved to be a great success across the country.

One of Megan’s shows, At This Stage, went on a tour across the South of England after debuting at the Fringe festival in Edinburgh - where Megan moved to for two years.

Success seemed to follow her as her other show Love You and Leave You (dead) show was sold out at the New Wimbledon Theatre Studio in London. But soon after Megan started struggling with health moved back to Dronfield in 2022.

She said: “After I came back to Dronfield I brainstormed some ideas on what I should do next. I’ve always loved teaching and working with kids so I bit the bullet and decided to set up the the Miniver Academy.

“Although this came out of health issues, I am really pleased and so grateful because the kids seem to enjoy it as much as I love teaching. It’s such a major source of joy to able to run this group that I would have loved to attend myself when I was a child.”

The Academy, run by a small team including Megan Young, Julie, Jack and Emily Ballin, offers a range of classes on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

The youngest children, from the age of three to six, can attend a drama class once a week with games and exercises suitable for their age.

Older actors are divided in two age groups – seven to 11 and 11 to 18. They can attend show classes where they work on drama productions and drama classes, which involve exercises, mini scripts, games and techniques.

On top of that, Miniver Academy offers musical workshops, which include singing and dancing, as well as working on musical numbers.

Megan said: “Some kids were very nervous when they first started. They were hesitating around the door wondering if they should come in.

"Over time I could see their confidence growing and their skills improving. It’s lovely to see this change in them. It’s impressive how loudly they can project, how confidently they take on roles in the shows and that they are having fun and enjoying the classes.”

Children from Miniver Academy can be seen performing later this month. They will be showing A Haunting on Sallow Street at Coal Aston Village Hall on June 21, 22 and 23. Tickets can be booked online.

Parents of any young actors who would want to have a go at the drama classes can attend the first week for free. All classes at the Miniver Academy last an hour and cost £6 per session.

Anyone who is interested in joining can fill in an online form or email Mgean at [email protected].

1 . Miniver Academy Children from Miniver Academy can be seen performing later this month. They will be showing A Haunting on Sallow Street at Coal Aston Village Hall on June 21, 22 and 23. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Miniver Academy The Miniver Academy in Dronfield offers a variety of drama classes for young actors from the age of three to 18. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Miniver Academy The academy was set up in 2022 by Megan Young who completed a degree in English and drama in 2019 at Queen Mary University of London. After university, Megan worked on shows which proved to be popular across the country including in Edinburgh and London Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales