Meet the adorable Derbyshire babies of 2024 who have come into the world in the last 12 months

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 14:02 GMT
As Derbyshire ends one year and begins anew, we’ve looked back at the youngsters who came into the world in 2024

We aked our Facebook followers to send us their baby pictures from the last 12 months and we had a bumper response.

So meet some of the bonny babies of 2024...

Alice Matkin, from Chesterfield, welcomed Ellie in May.

1. Newcomers of 2024

Chesterfield resident Leah Beck welcomed Thomas-Ryan in November.

2. Newcomers of 2024

Chesterfield's Chelsea Backhouse has had her hands full since September with twins Ava and Esme.

3. Newcomers of 2024

Albert, aka Albie, brought joy to the world of Chesterfield's Victoria Jordan and Tom Weston just before Christmas.

4. Newcomers of 2024

