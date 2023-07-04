Meet the 101-year-old Chesterfield birthday girl who loves to dance the Hokey Cokey!

Dancing and singing, cake and balloons were on the cards for Olive, the oldest resident of Elm Tree Lodge Care Home in Newbold, when she celebrated her special day.

Care home manager Lara Bradshaw said: “Olive is able to stand with staff help and then does the Hokey Cokey. She is still quite independent and walks and dances with her zimmer frame.”

Olive said: “I’ve been very lucky. I have had a wonderful life and done a lot of different and wonderful jobs.”

Olive Adam celebrates her birthday at Elm Lodge care home.

Born on July 1, 1922, in Boythorpe, she left school at the age of 14 and had several jobs including working as a cleaner in a local bakery and selling umbrellas at John Lewis stores.

During the Second World War Olive did the rivets on Spitfire airplanes and was based at the aerodrome in Leicester. She also looked after nurses and their accommodation during the war years.

Olive giggled when she said that during her younger years she used to drive – but never passed her driving test!

She had three children with her first husband, Lesley Bolingbroke, who was a Met police officer. Olive’s family includes five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

After her divorce from Lesley in 1974, Olive found love again during that decade. She remarried and lived with husband Jim in Hasland before they moved to a bungalow in Newbold.