News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Meet the 101-year-old Chesterfield birthday girl who loves to dance the Hokey Cokey!

Birthday girl Olive Adam is still able to dance at the grand old age of 101.
By Gay Bolton
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:25 BST

Dancing and singing, cake and balloons were on the cards for Olive, the oldest resident of Elm Tree Lodge Care Home in Newbold, when she celebrated her special day.

Care home manager Lara Bradshaw said: “Olive is able to stand with staff help and then does the Hokey Cokey. She is still quite independent and walks and dances with her zimmer frame.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Olive said: “I’ve been very lucky. I have had a wonderful life and done a lot of different and wonderful jobs.”

Olive Adam celebrates her birthday at Elm Lodge care home.Olive Adam celebrates her birthday at Elm Lodge care home.
Olive Adam celebrates her birthday at Elm Lodge care home.
Most Popular

Born on July 1, 1922, in Boythorpe, she left school at the age of 14 and had several jobs including working as a cleaner in a local bakery and selling umbrellas at John Lewis stores.

During the Second World War Olive did the rivets on Spitfire airplanes and was based at the aerodrome in Leicester. She also looked after nurses and their accommodation during the war years.

Olive giggled when she said that during her younger years she used to drive – but never passed her driving test!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She had three children with her first husband, Lesley Bolingbroke, who was a Met police officer. Olive’s family includes five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

After her divorce from Lesley in 1974, Olive found love again during that decade. She remarried and lived with husband Jim in Hasland before they moved to a bungalow in Newbold.

Sadly, Jim passed away and Olive moved into Elm Lodge in January.

Related topics:ChesterfieldJohn LewisSpitfire